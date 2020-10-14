K Drive

374 People In Kildare Diagnosed With Covid 19 In 14 Days To Monday.

: 14/10/2020 - 15:33
Author: Ciara Plunkett
374 people in Kildare have been diagnosed with Covid 19 in the 14 days to Monday night

The county's 14 day  incidence rate has risen to 168.1 cases  per 100,000 people.

The national rate is 177.3.

8,442 people have been diagnosed with Covid 19 in the two weeks to October 12th.

 

 

Stock image: Wikipedia.

 

