A record number of Coronavirus cases have been recorded in the north in the last 24 hours.

There were 1217 new cases of Covid 19 and four additional deaths.

Meanwhile, a four week 'circuit breaker' lockdown will come into effect in Northern Ireland on Friday.

The measures include an extended Halloween break for schools, which will reopen on November 2nd.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill says the two week long school closure could be extended:

Stock image: Pixabay