Listen: Travel Agents Have Been "Burning Cash" Since March.

Travel agents have been 'burning cash' since the beginning of March.

The Oireachtas Transport Committee, on which sits Kildare North Social Democrat TD, Catherine Murphy, has heard the sector is in a 'desperate' situation, with trade dropping by up to 95 percent since March.

The Irish Travel Agents' Association has also claimed airlines owe them between 25 to 30 million in refunds.

Board Member Paul Hackett says travel agents have had to remain open during the pandemic to deal with refunds:

