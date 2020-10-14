All Of Today's Cases At Kerry Court Adjourned & Courtroom Closed After Garda Revealed Postive Covid Diagnosis.

All of today's cases in Tralee District Court in Co. Kerry have been adjourned and the courtroom closed, after a garda said he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Judge David Waters was notified at around 1pm, during the day's proceedings, that a senior garda in the Kerry Division, who was present in court, had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to solicitors present at Tralee Courthouse, there were fewer than 15 people in the courtroom and all COVID-19 regulations were being adhered to.

Judge David Waters immediately cleared the court.

File image: RollingNews