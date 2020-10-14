K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Group Of Ex-Debenhams Staff Vow To Continue Protests, Despite High Court Injunction.

: 14/10/2020 - 16:29
Author: Ciara Plunkett
debenhams_logo.png

The High Court has granted an injunction, seeking to restrain allegedly unlawful action by some former Debenhams staff at stores.

The injunction was granted to joint provisional liquidators, KPMG.

The firm also sought to restrain any interference with efforts to take possession of goods and other assets in the former stores.

Some ex-staff at Debenhams have been staging protests at many of the outlets, since the Irish arm of the department store went in to liquidation.

They are seeking redundancy payments, plus two weeks pay per year of service.

Denise Mosses is a former  Shop Steward, Debenhams, Newbridge and joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today:

denise_mosses.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!