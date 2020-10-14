Listen: Group Of Ex-Debenhams Staff Vow To Continue Protests, Despite High Court Injunction.

The High Court has granted an injunction, seeking to restrain allegedly unlawful action by some former Debenhams staff at stores.

The injunction was granted to joint provisional liquidators, KPMG.

The firm also sought to restrain any interference with efforts to take possession of goods and other assets in the former stores.

Some ex-staff at Debenhams have been staging protests at many of the outlets, since the Irish arm of the department store went in to liquidation.

They are seeking redundancy payments, plus two weeks pay per year of service.

Denise Mosses is a former Shop Steward, Debenhams, Newbridge and joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today: