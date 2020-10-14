20% Of Primary School Children Are Overweight Or Obese.

One in five primary school children are overweight or obese.

That's according to the HSE's Childhood Obesity Surveillance Initiative survey which found seven out of ten primary school children have a healthy weight while less than one in ten are classified as underweight.

It says being overweight or obese is more prevalent in girls, particularly in later primary school years.

Over 5,700 children from first to sixth class in 135 primary schools took part in the latest survey

