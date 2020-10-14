K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

20% Of Primary School Children Are Overweight Or Obese.

: 14/10/2020 - 16:47
Author: Ciara Plunkett
hse_plaque.jpg

One in five primary school children are overweight or obese.

That's according to the HSE's Childhood Obesity Surveillance Initiative survey which found seven out of ten primary school children have a healthy weight while less than one in ten are classified as underweight.

It says being overweight or obese is more prevalent in girls, particularly in later primary school years.

Over 5,700 children from first to sixth class in 135 primary schools took part in the latest survey

 

 

File image: RollingNews
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!