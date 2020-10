The Housing Minister has been compared to the Emperor with No Clothes after his budget proposals.

Darragh O'Brien announced 500 million euro in funding to deliver thousands of social homes next year.

However, Sinn Féin say the target is just 600 homes more than already promised.

The party's Housing Spokesman Eoin O'Broin has said it's a disappointing budget:

File image: Darragh O'Brien/RollingNews