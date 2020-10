Car traffic levels have dropped by around 15 percent in the last week after level 3 restrictions were brought in nationwide.

There was a 43 percent drop in traffic on the N7 Kill last weekend compared to the previous weekend, a 40 percent drop on the M8 at Mitchelstown and a 45 percent drop on the M9 at Mullinavat.

The data from Transport Infrastructure Ireland shows that total private car volumes on national roads are now below 70 percent of pre-Covid levels.