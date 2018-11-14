PR Firm Behind Casey's Presidential Campaign Apologises For Video Re-Tweet.

The PR agency behind Peter Casey's Presidential bid has apologised for re-tweeting a video which satirised the businessman's Late Late show appearance and his views on the traveling community.

Bannerton PR has since deleted the tweet, and "apologised wholeheartedly" to anyone who may have been offended by the clip.

The company says it doesn't support the content of the video in any way, and shouldn't be linked to any of its employees.

Bannerton PR has also said it is not longer managing Mr. Casey's public relations and cannot comment on his behalf.

File image: RollingNews