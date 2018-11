Thousands of extra beds will need in hospitals nationwide to meet the demands of Ireland's rapidly growing and aging population.

ESRI research forecasts that up to 5,600 beds may be required in public hospitals before 2030.

Private hospitals will also be put under pressure to deliver around 1,200 extra beds due to projected demographic changes.

The report also states issues surrounding the recruitment and retention of medical staff must be addressed

