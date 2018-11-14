K Country

Mainline Traffic In The M7 Work-Zone Will Be Gradually Moved To The New Carriageway.

11/14/2018
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Mainline traffic on the M7 will, from tomorrow, be gradually moved onto the new carriageway surface, beside the new central median.

Kildare County Council says this movement will begin on the eastbound carriageway between Junction 10 and 9.

They will continue, section by section, as works progress.

The 1st stage will include splitting the two traffic lanes in order to complete the middle lane of each carriageway with the 2nd stage moving both lanes across onto the new surface.

Two lanes will be maintained during peak hours at all times.

Once traffic has been moved across, works will commence in the adjacent verge/hard shoulder areas which will include for the tie in of new slip lanes.

The Emergency Lane will be retained on both carriageways within the works areas as far as practicable.

 

File image: RollingNews

