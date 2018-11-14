JobPath Participants' Chances Of Finding Full-Time Work Increased By 2%.

It's been revealed that jobseekers who take part in the Jobpath scheme only increase their chance of finding full-time work by two percent.

It's prompted a call from one TD for the programme to be abolished.

Data released in October indicates that 7,864 people in Kildare began a JobPath Scheme.

2,022 have secured full time employment and 262 have started in part time employment.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle believes the money would be better spent on housing, schools or increasing benefits for part-time workers.