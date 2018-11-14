K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

JobPath Participants' Chances Of Finding Full-Time Work Increased By 2%.

: 11/14/2018 - 17:06
Author: Ciara Plunkett
people_in_silhouette_men_women_graphic_boxes.png

It's been revealed that jobseekers who take part in the Jobpath scheme only increase their chance of finding full-time work by two percent.

It's prompted a call from one TD for the programme to be abolished.

Data released in October indicates that 7,864 people in Kildare began a JobPath Scheme.

2,022 have secured full time employment and 262 have started in part time employment.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle believes the money would be better spent on housing, schools or increasing benefits for part-time workers.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!