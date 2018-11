A union representing ambulance crews says a dispute with the HSE is exposing the problems faced by the service.

The Sallins based Psychiatric Nurses Association says five ambulances had to stay off the roads in the south east last night because the HSE didn't have stand-by staff.

The PNA's 500 members in the service are on an overtime ban, because of a union recognition dispute.

Sinead McGrath from the PNA says the HSE needs to engage with the union: