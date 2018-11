The 1,000 year old ‘Prosperous Crozier’has gone on display at the National Museum of Ireland today.

It has been housed at Clongowes Wood College, Clane, for the last 180 years.

The crozier is the oldest, verifiably-dated, complete crozier from Ireland and Britain, and also one of the oldest in Europe.

It was found in a bog near Prosperous in 1839

Its exhibition at the National Museum of Ireland is being made possible by the Jesuits Community and the Trustees of Clongowes Wood College.