Median Home Sale Price In Kildare Up €14,000.

The median sale price of homes in Kildare has increased by €14,500 in the last year.

The Central Statistics Office notes that in October, 2018, the median in the county was €269,500

That's increased to €285,000.

Nationally, residential property prices increased by 1.1 per cent nationally in the year to September.

In Dublin, residential property prices decreased by 1.3 per cent in the year to September, while prices outside of Dublin were 3.6 per cent higher during that time.

The region outside Dublin which saw the largest rise in house prices was the border at 11.8 per cent, while the smallest rise was in the mid-east at 0.2 per cent.

Stock image.