Listen: Speaking In Kildare, Bercow Urges MPs To Compromise To Get Brexit Deal Done.

Speaking in Kildare, John Bercow has urged British MPs to compromise and to work together in order to get Brexit done.

The former Speaker of the House of Commons thinks the Brexit deal that's currently on the table is the best on offer.

Mr. Bercow was the keynote speaker at a business breakfast hosted by the County Kildare Chamber at the K Club in Straffan.

He says politicians must start to act responsibly:

Mr. Bercow gave a wide-ranging speech, and here's the except on Brexit:

And on his role as Speaker of The House of Commons: