Listen: Fine Gael Parliamentary Party Chair Says He Can't Forecast Outcome Of Bailey Meeting.

The Chair of the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party says he does not know what the outcome of tonight's meeting on Maria Bailey's future will be.

There have been questions surrounding her future within Fine Gael ever since she took a personal injuries claim against a Dublin hotel.

The case, which was eventually dropped, led to Deputy Bailey being removed as chair of the Oireachtas housing committee by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Fine Gael's national executive council will meet this evening to discuss her future, and she may be removed as a general election candidate in the Dun-Laoghaire Rathdown constituency.

Kildare South Fine Gael TD, Martin Heydon, is PP Chair, and a member of the national executive.

Speaking on Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, says he can't forecast the outcome of tonight's meeting.