Study Reveals Most Irritating Noises.

: 11/14/2019 - 13:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
graphic_image_headphones_pixabay.png

The noises we find the most annoying have been revealed.

More than 40 percent of us apparently want to banish loud chewing and gulping, closely followed by people sniffing or coughing.

Research by Huawei also suggests nearly two thirds of us admit to making those kinds of sounds.

Stock image: Pixabay

