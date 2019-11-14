Man Jailed For Online Harassment Of 6 Women Working In Journalism/Media.

A man, described as a 'complete recluse', has been jailed for the online harassment of six female writers and journalists.

Brendan Doolin of Leighlin Road, Crumlin, Dublin was today handed a five year prison sentence with the final two years suspended.

He admitted harassing Sarah Griffin, Roe McDermott, Kate McEvoy, Sinead O’Carroll, Christine Bohan and Aoife Barry between May 2012 and February 2018.

After he was sentenced this afternoon, Deputy Editor of TheJournal.ie Christine Bohan read out a brief statement:

File image: RollingNews