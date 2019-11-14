EPA: More Boil Water Notices At Leixlip Plant Likely, Unless Irish Water Takes Action.

The Environmental Protection Agency says more boil notices will be put in place if the Leixlip water treatment plant doesn't maintain safety levels.

In its latest audit of the plant, the EPA has instructed Irish Water to undertake daily monitoring of parasites in the treated water until filter upgrade works are complete.

Over 600 thousand people were affected by the boil notice for 8 days in parts of North Kildare, Dublin and Meath.

The latest notice was as a result of high levels of cloudiness in the water meaning there was a risk of bugs in the supply.