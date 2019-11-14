K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

EPA: More Boil Water Notices At Leixlip Plant Likely, Unless Irish Water Takes Action.

: 11/14/2019 - 15:44
Author: Ciara Plunkett
epa_logo.gif

The Environmental Protection Agency says more boil notices will be put in place if the Leixlip water treatment plant doesn't maintain safety levels.

In its latest audit of the plant, the EPA has instructed Irish Water to undertake daily monitoring of parasites in the treated water until filter upgrade works are complete.

Over 600 thousand people were affected by the boil notice for 8 days in parts of North Kildare, Dublin  and Meath.

The latest notice was as a result of high levels of cloudiness in the water meaning there was a risk of bugs in the supply.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!