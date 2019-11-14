Listen: One Baby Has Already Died As A Result Of Overcrowding At Rotunda Hospital.

K Drive

One Baby Has Already Died As A Result Of Overcrowding At Rotunda Hospital.

11/14/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
One baby has died as a result of overcrowding at the Rotunda Hospital.

The Master of Ireland's busiest maternity hospital Professor Fergal Malone has warned that further lives may be lost if conditions don't improve.

More than 8,500 babies were delivered at the Rotunda last year, but hospital officials say cramped conditions are now challenging its infection control systems.

There are plans to move the hospital to a new site at Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown - however experts say that is likely to be 20 years from now.

In the meantime, retired gynacologist Peter Boylan says the funding to extend the current neonatal intensive care unit is essential

File image; RollingNews

