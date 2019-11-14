K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Deliveroo To Highlight Disappearance Of Kildare's Trevor Deely.

: 11/14/2019 - 16:13
Author: Ciara Plunkett
trevor_deely.jpg

The face of a Kildare man, who went missing in Dublin almost 20 years ago, is to feature on food delivery bags.

Trevor Deely, from Naas, is expected to be one of a number of missing people that will be part of the Deliveroo campaign.

Emma Tyrrell reports:

thursdeely.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!