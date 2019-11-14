Public Meeting On Kilcock School Places Issues Taking Place Tonight.

A public meeting is understood to be taking place tonight, amid concern about places at second level for children in the town.

Its reported that a notable number of children have not been offered places in the local secondary school.

Its understood that works on the school building are planned for next summer, and, as a result, enrollment numbers were reduced by a reported 30 places.

They may now have to travel to Maynooth, and parents fear there may not be sufficient capacity on school bus services to meet their needs.

The meeting takes place in O'Keefe's pub, the Harbour, Kilcock, this evening at 7pm.

Stock image: Pixabay