Ex-Prisoner Awarded €7,500 In Compensation For "Slopping Out".

There are 58 people in prison who are required to 'slop out' on a daily basis.

The Department of Justice has revealed the numbers after the Supreme Court ruled slopping out is breach of prisoners constitutional rights.

In a judgement today the court awarded €7,500 in compensation to Gary Simpson saying he was exposed to distressing and humiliating conditions in Mountjoy Prison in Dublin.

The Department of Justice is examining the ruling and says 'in cell sanitation' is in place for 99 per cent of all prisoners.

Since October all those required to slop out are in single cell accommodation.