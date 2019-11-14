The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Ex-Prisoner Awarded €7,500 In Compensation For "Slopping Out".

: 11/14/2019 - 17:32
Author: Ciara Plunkett
high_court_ireland.jpg

There are 58 people in prison who are required to 'slop out' on a daily basis.

The Department of Justice has revealed the numbers after the Supreme Court ruled slopping out is breach of prisoners constitutional rights.

In a judgement today the court awarded €7,500  in compensation to Gary Simpson saying he was exposed to distressing and humiliating conditions in Mountjoy Prison in Dublin.

The Department of Justice is examining the ruling and says 'in cell sanitation' is in place for 99 per cent of all prisoners.

Since October all those required to slop out are in single cell accommodation.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!