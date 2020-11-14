Mass vaccination sites may have to be put in place if the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is to be rolled out nationwide next year.

The Irish Independent reports GP surgeries and pharmacies are unlikely to be able to store the vaccine, as it must be kept at minus 70 degrees Celsius.

The ultra-cold temperature is nearly impossible to maintain outside of a large hospital or academic laboratory with specialised freezers.

Experts are warning the Pfizer vaccine poses significant storage challenges for GP use, and it will have to be distributed at mass vaccination clinics.