The Minister for Public Expenditure says it's 'inevitable' new ways of raising revenues will have to be looked at after Covid-19.

Speaking to the Irish Times, Michael McGrath says there is no current plan to raise taxes, but it would be 'foolish' to rule revenue-raising measures out.

He says government decisions made during the pandemic have led to a larger public service, and this will have to be paid for.

He says a longer term plan for the public finances will be outlined in April.