Listen: A Former NI Deputy First Minister Has Accused The DUP Of Using A Form Of 'Coercive Control' To Get Agreement On Covid-19 Restrictions

: 14/11/2020 - 10:28
Author: Ciarán Halpin
mark_durkan_ex_sdlp_leader_17_06_2006_rollingnews.jpg

 

A former Northern Ireland deputy first minister has accused the DUP of using a form of 'coercive control' to get agreement on Covid-19 restrictions.

Parties voted to extend the North's four week circuit-break lockdown by a further week, but only after days of negotiations during which a number of proposals were vetoed by the DUP.

11 new Covid related deaths and 607 new cases of the virus were confirmed there yesterday.

Former Deputy First Minister and SDLP leader, Mark Durkan, says the DUP's use of a cross-community voting mechanism was 'downright irresponsible':

 

dup.wav, by Ciarán Halpin

 

