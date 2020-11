The number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 has dropped by more than a quarter since the end of last month.



254 people are receiving treatment - down from 354 two and a half weeks ago - while 35 people are in ICUs.

The head of the HSE, Paul Reid, says the numbers are really encouraging.

Donegal GP, Dr Denis McCauley, says a fall in the 14 day incidence rate to 129 cases per 100,000 also shows the country's moving in the right direction: