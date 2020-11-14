Saturday Night Party

Preparations Are Being Made To Ensure There's No Interruption To The Supply Of Medicines To Ireland After The Brexit Transition Ends

: 14/11/2020 - 11:20
Author: Ciarán Halpin
Preparations are being made to ensure there's no interruption to the supply of medicines to Ireland after the Brexit transition ends.

Fine Gael's spokesman on European Union Affairs, Neale Richmond, says talks are ongoing with drug manufacturers and suppliers to ensure they're ready for January.

He says sufficient stocks have been maintained and supply chains will be adapted where necessary and disruptions minimised.

The Withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union Bill continues existing Irish-UK healthcare co-operation, and a memorandum of understanding is being finalised.

