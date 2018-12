Over one in five people in Ireland with a disability are currently in paid employment.

A new survey carried out by the Dublin-based EU agency EuroFound, shows that the number of employees with disabilities continues to grow.

Recent CSO figures revealed that over 6 hundred and 43 thousand people - or 13 point 5 per cent of Ireland's population - are registered as being disabled.

Grace Bolton of the European Commission office in Ireland says many continue to face obstacles: