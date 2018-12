A housing charity is calling for Limerick and Waterford to be designated as Rent Pressure Zones.

Threshold says that a recent Residential Tenancies Board report highlights the need for both cities to be added.

They saw an increase in rental costs of between 10 and 12 percent, that compares to a roughly 5 point 4 percent increase in the rent pressure zones of Dublin, Cork and Galway.

CEO of Threshold, John-Mark McCafferty, says it's a massive issue for people in Limerick and Waterford: