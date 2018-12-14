K Drive

Minister For Justice Wants To Remove Reference To Divorce Time Limit From The Constitution.

The Minister for Justice says he wants to remove the reference to a divorce time limit from the Constitution. 

A vote which would ease the waiting period for spouses who want to divorce is due to be held next May, on the same day as the local and European elections.

Currently, married couples must live apart for four years out of five.

Government and opposition parties are discussing whether to reduce that period or remove the reference entirely from the Constitution.

Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan, says he thinks it should be removed: 

