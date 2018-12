The British Prime Minister says there needs to be further talks to get MPs to support the Brexit withdrawal deal.

Theresa May has argued the conclusions of the EU summit have a legal standing and should be a reassurance to her MPs.

However EU leaders have said they can't give any legal assurances that the backstop is temporary as that would undermine the deal.

Despite EU leaders saying there will be no renegotiation - Theresa May says more talks are necessary: