Listen: Ireland's Female TDs Highlight The Lack Of Women In Politics.

: 12/14/2018 - 15:45
Author: Ciara Plunkett
votail.jpg

The country's female TDs and senators are highlighting the lack of women in politics.

2 of Kildare's 7 Dáil deputies are women.

They're attending a series of events today to mark the centenary commemorations of the 1918 general election.

Women were first allowed to vote on this day 100 years ago, and on that day, 4,387 women in Kildare were eligible to do spo

Countess Markievicz was the first woman elected as an MP - but didn't take her seat and instead became a TD in the Dáil.

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone says gender equality isn't just about politics though:

fridail.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

