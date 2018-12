One of Dublin's most popular restaurant groups has gone into liquidation.

The Jo'Burger group is blaming a combination of factors, including what it calls challenging trading conditions.

It means restaurants including Jo'Burger, Crackbird and Hey Donna have shut without warning.

Those in charge have thanked customers for their support, and apologised to their staff and suppliers.

Adrian Cummins from the Restaurant Association of Ireland says it's sad news so close to Christmas.