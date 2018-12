We'll know in a matter of days whether the Irish Insurance Compensation Fund will have to cover some of the costs following the collapse of a Danish insurer.

It's understood around 15 hundred claims are outstanding from Irish customers insured by Qudos.

If the Irish state has to pick up the tab, it will be covered by levies on Irish insurance customers.

John Byrne from industry group Insurance Ireland says it's still unclear who'll cover the costs:

Stock image: Pixabay