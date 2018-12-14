Maynooth U. Dr. Wins Researcher Of The Year.

Maynooth woman, Dr Karen English has been named the Irish Research Council ‘Researcher of the Year’ for 2018.

Dr. English was awarded for her research on the translation of cellular therapy for the treatment of inflammatory diseases.

r. English leads the Cellular Immunology Laboratory at the Institute of Immunology at Maynooth University.



Now in their second year, the Researcher of the Year awards recognise and commend the very best of the Council’s current awardees or alumni working in academia, industry, civic society or the public sector.