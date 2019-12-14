South Kildare TD Fiona O'Loughlin Secures 'Start Your Own Business' Course Around The Blueway and Greenway Development.

TD for South Kildare, Fiona O’Loughlin, has secured an 8-night start your own business course focused on business and tourist companies around the Blueway and Greenway development.

This is a 46km recreational route along sections of the Grand Canal and River Barrow, between Lowtown, Roberstown, and Athy.

The Course will be ran by the Local Enterprise Office in Rathangan and then a second course to be ran in the Athy area.

The Fianna Fáil TD said, “Following on from public meetings I previously organised around the Blueway and the potential business and tourism opportunities that the development of the Blueway will have, I’ve organised and negotiated with the Local Enterprise Office to organise a course specifically aimed at developing businesses around the Blueway and Greenway.

“At the last meeting I hosted in November, a number of people who attended said they were very keen for a meeting to take place around starting up your own meeting and Jacqui McNabb, Head of the Kildare LEO office said she would arrange.

“I’m delighted to announce the start your own business course will commence on Tuesday 21st January in Rathangan and will cater for people in Rathangan, Robertstown, Allenwood, Monasterevin and the surrounding area.

“There will be a maximum of 18 participants so please be sure to book in as soon as possible. A similar course will be held in Athy following on from this course and applications for participation in the course will go through the Local Enterprise Office in Naas”, Concluded O’Loughlin.