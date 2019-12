Met Éireann's extended its Status Yellow Warning for snow and ice to the whole country.

Wintry showers of hail, sleet and snow are expected to stick in parts, and the forecaster's warning of icy stretches on roads and footpaths.

The warning's in place until 11am tomorrow, while a yellow alert for wind is also in place for Donegal until 5 o'clock this evening.

Met Éireann forecaster Matthew Martin says wintry showers will continue for the next 24 hours: