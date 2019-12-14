Operation Carried Out In Naas Last Night Targeted At Taxi Drivers Operating In Breach Of Regulations.

A joint operation between Roads Policing Unit, Naas (Kildare Garda Traffic Division) and the National Transport Authority (Taxi Regulator) was conducted in Naas last night.

The operation targeted taxi drivers operating in breach of regulations.

Checkpoints were carried out at various locations and ranks were inspected.

Numerous offences were detected including: meters not switched on/running, drivers not assigned to taxi, areas stickers not in place, required safety equipment not in place, taxis not standing at appropriate taxi ranks and required driver identification not on display.

One Taxi was taken out of service for a period of time for repairs to be carried out on its lighting.

All above breaches received on the spot fines.

An Garda Siochana and the NTA thanked the public for their cooperation during this operation.

Image: Kildare Garda Division.