Kildare Cllrs. Want KCC To Write To Minister Zappone's Dept. Requesting It Acknowledges Adoption Identity Rights.

On behalf of Aitheantas, Social Democrats Cllr. Chris Pender and Sinn Fein Cllr. Patricia Ryan are calling on Kildare County Council to write to Minister Katherine Zappone’s Department requesting/demanding that her Department acknowledges Adoptee Identity Rights and immediately allows Adoptees access to their own information on health, history and heritage in line with the equality and personal autonomy rights of other citizens and as voted for in two of our recent referenda.

This comes after it broke on Wednesday that adopted people will not be given access to their birth records in the near future.

Minister Katherine Zappone had been considering the proposal as part of new adoption legislation.

But after consultation with stakeholders, she says she's 'deeply disappointed' it hasn't been possible to reach agreement on the issue.

Minister Zappone says she hopes a consensus will be reached in the future.

The motion put forward by Cllr. Pender and Cllr. Ryan will be discussed at the monthly KCC meeting on Monday.