Alcohol, festive goodies and the sale of meat were all up in the last month, as the country prepares itself for Christmas.

The sale of alcohol soared by 33 per cent in November, while 82 thousand euro more was spent on mince pies than the month prior.

An extra 164 million euro was spent on groceries last month, compared to the same time last year, with a 75 per cent increase in online grocery services.



Stock image: Shutterstock