Woman Arrested After Suspected Acid Attack In Dublin.

A woman has been arrested after a suspected acid attack in Dublin.

Gardai say they're investigating a serious assault at a takeaway in Tallaght, where a woman threw a substance at a number of people behind the counter.

Gardai say the substance is still being examined and it hasn't yet been confirmed what it is.

Three women working in the takeaway were taken to Tallaght University Hospital.

One woman remains in hospital while two others have been released.

A woman in her 30s was arrested last night and is being questioned at Tallaght Garda Station.

File image: RollingNews