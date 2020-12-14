K Drive

42,000 Fewer People Claim The Pandemic Unemployment Payment This Week.

: 14/12/2020 - 16:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The number of people on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is down by more than 42,000 this week.

306,000 people will get the payment tomorrow, compared to 348,000 this time last week.

46,000 people closed their PUP claims in the past seven days - with 40,000 of those returning to work.

