Colleges and universities are unlikely to go back to normal until the next academic year.

The Higher Education Minister says that lectures will remain mostly online in Levels 3, 4 and 5 of restrictions.

It's suggested some colleges may bring back small groups for tutorials, if restrictions allow them to do so.

Further Education Minister Simon Harris says even with a vaccine in January, most college courses will likely remain remote for the rest of the academic year:

Stock image: Pixabay