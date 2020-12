he Deputy Chief Medical Officer says it's understandable people would have questions about the development of Covid-19 vaccines.

The European regulatory body is aiming to approve the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine by December 29th, for a potential roll-out at the start of January.

According to Department of Health research, three quarters of people said they would either definitely or probably get the shot.

Dr Ronan Glynn says it's important the public gets accurate information:

