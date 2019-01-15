Listen: Mixed Reaction To Gillette's New Ad Campaign, "The Best Men Can Be"

Razor brand Gillette has received a mixed reaction to its controversial new ad campaign which encourages men to be better.

The ad, which has had over 2 million views in less than 24 hours, replaces their famous slogan "the best a man can get" to "the best men can be".

It covers topics including online bullying, the objectification of women and workplace harassment.

However the add has received as much criticism as it has praise, columnist with the Sunday Times, David Quinn, says it's reverse sexism: