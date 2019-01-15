The Night Shift

KCC Opens 6 Community Grant Schemes To Applications.

: 01/15/2019 - 16:24
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare County Council has opened 6 separate community grants to applications today.

They include festival, residents association and Creative Ireland schemes.

The closing date for applications to 5 grants is 5pm on March 12th.

The Creative Ireland bursary dealines is midday on March 19th

 

