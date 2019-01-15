Nite Trax

Ford & Volkswagen To Collaborate On Developing Vans & Pick Up Trucks.

01/15/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Ford and Volkswagen have announced they're to work together on developing vans and pickup trucks to try to reduce costs.

The firms say they'll also look at collaborating on electric and self-driving cars in 2022.

They insist it's not a merger, and neither will own each other's shares.

