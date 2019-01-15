Listen: Talks Between Nursing Unions & HSE To Resume On Monday.

Talks between nursing unions and the HSE, in a bid to avert strike action by nurses have ended with an agreement to meet again on Monday.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation and the Sallins based Psychiatric Nurses Association say they weren’t presented with concrete proposals from the HSE after members in favour of strike action over pay and conditions.

The INMO will hold the first of six nationwide 24-hour strikes on January 30th, while the PNA is planning a three day stoppage from February 12th.

Speaking on her way out of today’s talks, General Secretary of the INMO, Naas woman, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, says the strike will go ahead: